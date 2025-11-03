Ex-Manipur CM expresses concern over airlines charging 'exorbitant' fares on Imphal-Guwahati route

Imphal, Nov 3 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed concern over airlines charging "exorbitant fares" between Imphal and Guwahati, and sought the civil aviation ministry’s intervention.

Singh claimed that fares for the 45-minute flight to Guwahati cost “more than the three-hour flight from Imphal to Delhi”.

"For more than two-and-a-half years, people of Manipur have suffered due to highway closures and unrest, making flights the only way in and out of Imphal. Yet airlines continue to charge exorbitant fares, with a 45-minute flight to Guwahati costing more than a 3-hour flight to Delhi," he said in a post on X.

"This is nothing short of daylight robbery against passengers who have no other travel option" Singh alleged.

The former CM urged the civil aviation minister to urgently look into the matter and ensure that airlines “stop exploiting passengers with unfair pricing”.

"Airfares to and from Imphal must be rationalised immediately in the interest of people" Singh said.

An Imphal airport official said that after the recent withdrawal of a few flights operating on the Imphal-Guwahati route, airfares have witnessed a sharp surge.

"Given that air connectivity serves as the primary mode of transportation for the majority of people in Manipur, the issue warrants urgent review and intervention," he said. PTI CORR RBT