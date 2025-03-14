Ex-Manipur CM N Biren Singh calls for peace on Holi

Imphal, Mar 14 (PTI) Manipur's former chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said he prayed for restoration of peace in the state on the occasion of the Holi festival.

Holi, which is observed for five days in the state, has been celebrated in a sustained manner due to the prevailing situation in Manipur, he said.

In his first video message since his resignation last month, Singh said, "I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi. Holi is traditionally and historically inseparable from Manipur." The festival celebrates the triumph of truth, said the former CM of the state which is under President's Rule.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, rendering at least 250 people dead and thousands homeless. Many of the internally displaced people are now living in relief camps.

"Like in the previous year, the festival has been celebrated in a sustained manner due to the prevailing situation in the state. I also share my grievances with those staying in relief camps. My belief, as well as prayer, is that peace is restored in the state soon and once again the previous life that existed in the state before the violence began is established," he said.

Singh resigned as chief minister on February 9, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda. President's rule was imposed in the state four days later. PTI COR NN