Ex-Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze joins NPP in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 16 (PTI) Former Manipur MP Lorho S Pfoze joined Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Tuesday.

Welcoming him to the party, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his experience in public life would strengthen the NPP in championing the cause of the Northeast.

"Dr Lorho brings to the party his experience, wisdom and support base from Manipur. We are confident that he will be an asset to the party and will work closely to further NPP's mantra of 'one voice, one Northeast'," he said.

Sangma, the NPP president, described Pfoze as an "honest and transparent" politician who was widely accepted by different communities in Manipur.

He said the NPP has grown as a platform for all communities of the region.

Pfoze said the NPP should become a party for everyone in the Northeast, particularly the indigenous and tribal communities.

"We should work together in the region. The vision of NPP founder PA Sangma is an inspiration for us all. I look forward to working with this party and reaching out to many communities, always abiding by truth and honesty," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and NPP MLAs from Manipur were present in the programme.

Pfoze won the Outer Manipur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an NPF candidate. PTI JOP SOM