Ex-Maoist found dead in Jharkhand jail

Hazaribag, May 31 (PTI) A former Maoist was found dead in the Hazaribag Open Jail in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.

The body of Chota Shyamlal Dehri, 30, was found hanging in his cell after an inmate was reported to be missing during the morning headcount, they said.

The jail authorities informed the police after doctors declared him dead, they said.

Hazaribag Central Jail's Superintendent Jitendra Kumar said Dehri had surrendered in 2020 in Dumka and was later transferred to the open jail.

Eight cases were registered against him.

In another incident, the body of a manager of a petrol pump was found hanging in his office. The incident happened at the outlet located off the NH-2 in Dhanua in the Chouparan police station area, police said.

A family dispute could be the cause of the suicide, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM