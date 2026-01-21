Ex-mayor and Thackeray loyalist Pednekar to lead Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators in BMC

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar was appointed as the leader of the party in the newly-elected general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit, which has won 65 seats in the 227-member BMC, at a meeting held at the party headquarters, Shiv Sena Bhavan, in central Mumbai.

"I have been appointed the leader of the party in the House. I will fulfil all responsibilities entrusted to me by Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT president) and Aaditya Thackeray (party MLA)," Pednekar told reporters after the meeting.

A Thackeray loyalist, Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from 2019 to 2022, a tenure that was marked by allegations of graft in India's richest civic body and also tackling of the coronavirus pandemic by the BMC in the metropolis.

"It (leader of the party post) is an important responsibility. The younger generation and experienced corporators like former mayor Vishakha Raut are also with me," she further added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats in the BMC in elections held on January 15, the second highest after the BJP (89).

As part of a mandatory procedure after polls, the newly-elected corporators of the party on Wednesday also registered themselves as a group in the BMC with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner at Belapur in Navi Mumbai. PTI PR RSY