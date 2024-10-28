Ex-minister Anees Ahmad joins VBA, to contest from Nagpur Central seat in Maharashtra polls

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Former minister and Congress leader Anees Ahmad joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday.

Ahmad was inducted into the fold in the presence of party chief Prakash Ambedkar, and the VBA announced his candidature from the Nagpur Central constituency in the state polls.

"I represented the Nagpur Central assembly seat for 15 years. I noticed that the Congress sold some tickets in the Vidarbha region with almost no representation to communities such as Muslims, Telis and Dalits. I decided to leave Congress because it failed to undertake social engineering," Ahmad said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambedkar said, "In the Vidarbha region, the Congress has given tickets mostly to Kunbis and ignored other communities." PTI ND ARU