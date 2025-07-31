Ex-minister Dhananjay Munde meets Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, July 31 (PTI) NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who was forced to resign as Maharashtra agriculture minister in March, met the party head and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in south Mumbai.

A day before, Munde met some ministers at the Sahyadri guest house when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present on the premises, a source close to Munde said. The source said Munde has been meeting ministers in connection with work related to his Parli assembly constituency.

"Munde met some ministers on Wednesday (at Sahyadri guest house). He met Ajitdada on Thursday. Fadnavis was present the day before, but there was no specific meeting," the source added.

The speculation over Munde's potential re-induction in the state cabinet was strengthened after Ajit Pawar cited a "clean chit" given to the former agriculture minister in a scam.

Pawar said Munde will be given an “opportunity” if he is absolved in the “inquiry” against him, possibly referring to the Beed sarpanch murder case, following which the NCP MLA had to quit the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Munde had to quit as a minister amid protests over his aide Walmik Karad's arrest in connection with the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last December.

A petitioner had alleged a scam in the purchase and distribution of equipment when Munde was the state agriculture minister (between July 2023 and November 2024).

"Munde has been given a clean chit. But he had to endure mental stress. In another case, a judicial inquiry is ongoing. Once that is completed, the facts will come out. If it turns out that he has no connection whatsoever, we will give him an opportunity (apparent reference to ministership)," Pawar had said. PTI MR NSK