Ex-minister Kripashankar undergoes medical procedure for gallstones at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Kripashankar Singh underwent a medical procedure for removal of gallbladder stones at a private hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, sources said.

Singh complained of abdominal pain, following which his aides took him to Hinduja Hospital. Doctors diagnosed gallbladder stones and carried out a surgical procedure on him, they said.

"The doctors have informed us that Singh is now stable and under recovery," the sources added.

Singh had a long stint in the Congress before joining the BJP in 2021. He had served as the Minister of State for Home in the erstwhile Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. PTI ND RSY