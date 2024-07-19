Ex-Minister Nagendra being pressurised by ED to name some people in Valmiki scam: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said former minister B Nagendra, who is in ED’s custody in connection with the ST Corporation scam, is being pressurised to name some people.

Nagendra resigned as Tribal Welfare Minister after the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, Accounts Superintendent Chandrasekharan P died by suicide on May 26.

The officer said in his suicide note that there was an embezzlement of Rs 187 crore, including the illegal transfer of Rs 88 crore money.

Based on a complaint by the Union Bank of India from where the money was illegally transferred to 217 bank accounts in Hyderabad, the CBI launched an investigation and the Enforcement Directorate also joined.

“We have not received any report from the CBI. They have arrested Nagendra. We have the information that he (Nagendra) is being pressured to name so-and-so persons,” Siddaramaiah said in a press conference.

He said the CBI is investigating it on its own.

“The CBI is investigating 'suo motu'. I am underlining this. The ED raided Valmiki Corporation chairperson Basanagouda Daddal and Nagendra’s houses. The agency summoned them for inquiry and arrested Nagendra,” he pointed out.

The CM further said the suicide note only names three people – Valmiki Corporation Managing Director J G Padmanabha, Accountant Parashuram Durgannanavar and Chief Manager of Union Bank of India’s MG Road branch in Bengaluru, Suchismita Rahul.

Chandrasekharan’s wife Kavitha too named the trio in her complaint.

“Since Chandrasekharan had mentioned in his suicide note that Nagendra gave oral instruction and also a video conversation surfaced wherein the minister’s name was mentioned, he was asked to resign,” Siddaramaiah explained.

Divulging details of the money trail, the Chief Minister said Rs 187.33 crore was transferred to UBI’s MG Road Branch from different accounts, including Rs 43 crore in the treasury.

“Out of Rs 187.33 crore, Rs 88.63 crore was transferred to 18 accounts in Hyderabad. Should they sit idly when the money is transferred there? Shouldn’t they have any responsibility and raise objections?” he wondered.

Siddaramaiah said the money was then credited to 199 additional accounts. All put together, Valmiki Corporation’s money went to 217 accounts.

He assured that the entire money would be recovered.

"Rs 85.25 is at different stages of recovery. We still have to get back close to Rs 4 crore. According to me, the entire money will be recovered. Whatever money was looted and distributed, is on the way to recovery,” he claimed.

Asked whether the Finance department did not notice the illegal transfer of money, Siddaramaiah said it goes in the normal course.

Noting that the board of the corporation prepares the action plan and not the finance department, the CM said even in the board meeting the transfer of money was not approved because on March 30, 2024, the board passed ‘a fake resolution’.

“It was all fake because the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha election was in place. The Election Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into force on March 16,” he pointed out.

Siddaramaiah said the bank officers have also wondered how the officers conducted the board meeting. He added that this was an ‘organised crime’.

To a query about BJP’s demand for his resignation over the irregularities, Siddaramaiah counter-questioned, “Banks come under whose jurisdiction? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Shouldn’t she resign?” To another question whether this is a ‘joint scam by Centre and the state’, he dismissed it.

The Chief Minister, however, noted that he has never come across a case like this in his life.

Responding to BJP’s demand for a CBI probe, Siddaramaiah said once upon a time the saffron party leaders used to call it ‘Chor Bachao Institution’ (CBI).

"You never gave the case to the CBI when you were in power. I trust my police. The CBI has already entered the picture. ED is doing its job. SIT is also investigating it," he pointed out.