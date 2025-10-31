Ex-minister Rameshwar Oraon to head Jharkhand Congress' disciplinary action committee

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress on Friday announced a six-member disciplinary action committee, headed by former Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, for its state unit.

The announcement was made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee," Venugopal said in a statement.

Other members of the committee include Ashok Chaudhary, Manzoor Alam Ansari, Bhim Kumar, Manjula Hansda and Abhilash Sahu. PTI NAM BDC