Ex-minister Senthil Balaji functioning as 'ATM' for DMK family, claims Vijay

Karur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay on Saturday alleged that former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji functioned as an "ATM" for the DMK first family to dispense the "embezzled" money.

Terming Balaji as the "Rs 10" minister, Vijay asked, "Will it be fair if I don't speak about him when I am in Karur? He was a minister but is still functioning like a minister." Addressing a mammoth crowd, Vijay sang a song alluding to Balaji as Rs 10 per bottle minister, an accusation which AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has been often repeating at his political rallies across the state purportedly over the irregularities in state-owned TASMAC when Balaji held the prohibition portfolio.

The TVK chief said during the DMK's Mupperum Vizha in Karur, Chief Minister M K Stalin lavishly praised Senthil Balaji for organising the annual event. "But as opposition leader, Stalin had accused Balaji of corruption".

"Fact check friends can open YouTube and find out the truth. Then, you will be shocked. People say that this person is serving like an ATM for the DMK family to deliver the corrupt money. I am not saying it, that's the talk of the town," Vijay claimed.

Wondering if the hands of police were tied, Vijay remarked "police sir, people are the masters to whom you are answerable. There's no need to be afraid of anyone. In six months, the DMK rule will end, and the situation will change. Power will eventually change hands, and real people-friendly government with conscience will form the government. Then you will know (how) freedom and safety will come." PTI JSP KH