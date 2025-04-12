Ex-MLA Bacchu Kadu, his outfit stage sit-in outside Maharashtra agri minister's house over demands

Nashik, Apr 12 (PTI) Farmers and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) workers led by its founder and former MLA Bacchu Kadu staged a sit-in protest outside state agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate's house here to press for farm loan waiver and some other demands.

The protest was held in Gangapur Road area late Friday night.

The protesters also demanded that the forcible recovery of loans from farmers be stopped.

The protesters first took out a 'mashal' (torch) rally up to Kokate's house. But as the minister was not at home, Kadu and the agitators decided to hold a sit-in till they get a written assurance from him for fulfilment of their demands.

Kokate contacted Kadu over the phone and told him that he was at Sinnar, around 25 km from Nashik city, and requested him to withdraw the agitation, sources said.

Kadu and the agitators then left for Sinnar to meet Kokate. However, the police stopped them on the way and told them that the minister was not in Sinnar, they said.

As per a video that surfaced later, Kadu is seen arguing with the police personnel, accusing them of lying on the minister's whereabouts. Kadu then held a telephonic conversation with the minister again, following which the agitators dispersed. PTI COR NP