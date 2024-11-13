Ex-MLA 'confesses' attack on Telangana officials under direction of KTR: Police

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) The Telangana Police on Wednesday alleged that former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, arrested in connection with the attack on district authorities in Vikarabad during a public hearing on land acquisition, revealed that the incident was planned under the directions of the party's Working President, KT Rama Rao, and others.

Narender Reddy, charged with conspiracy and abetment, has been named the prime accused in the case.

In their remand report, police stated that based on confessions from previously arrested individuals, Reddy emerged as the "chief conspirator." According to the report, he orchestrated the conspiracy and abetted others with the intent to "destabilise the government".

Reddy was apprehended from his residence on Wednesday and taken to a police station in Parigi town. Following his arrest, the total number of arrests related to the November 11 incident has reached 21. The attack, in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal, involved villagers protesting against land acquisition for pharmaceutical companies.

The former legislator was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police alleged in their report that during interrogation, "Reddy confessed to conspiring and abetting others to destabilise the government, gain political mileage, and defame the Telangana government under instructions from party leaders, including KT Rama Rao".

Reddy also admitted to frequently contacting another accused, B Suresh, who is absconding, to monitor the execution of their plans, the report stated. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK KH