Ex-MLA Damodar Naik named as new Goa BJP chief

Panaji: Former MLA Damodar Naik was named the next president of the Goa Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Advertisment

Naik's name was declared in the presence of BJP's central observer Sunil Bansal, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik, outgoing Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and others.

The post has been vacant since Tanavade's term got over. Naik was the state BJP general secretary before his elevation to the state party president's post.

In his maiden speech as the state party chief, Naik appealed to BJP workers not to discuss differences in public or social media.

Advertisment

“Do not express your dissatisfaction on social media. BJP is like a family. We should sort out our differences within the organisation and reconcile,” Naik said.

He said disagreements typically happen during elections over the selection of candidates.

“However, we should trust the party's ability to pick the right candidate. You may not like that candidate but don’t betray the party,” he said.

Advertisment

Naik has set a target to win 27 out of 40 seats in the 2027 Goa assembly elections.

“Our aim should be 27 in 2027," he said.

Naik was elected from the Fatorda assembly constituency in south Goa on two occasions.