Ex-MLA Devendra Katara returns to BJP ahead of Rajasthan Assembly bypolls

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Days before the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, former Dungarpur MLA Devendra Katara returned to the BJP fold on Tuesday.

Advertisment

He joined the BJP here in the presence of state party unit president Madan Rathore.

Katara, who was the Dungarpur MLA from 2013-18, said that due to some circumstances, he was away from the BJP family since 2018 and has now got the chance to serve the party once again.

"Now, as a BJP worker, I will work hard for the party in Dungarpur," he said.

Advertisment

Dungarpur's Chorasi constituency is among the seven assembly seats going to polls on November 13. The BJP has fielded Karilal Nanoma from the seat. PTI SDA DIV DIV