Ex-MLA Dhangekar from Pune quits Congress, joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Pune, Mar 10 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with his supporters in Pune.

There has been speculation for the last few months that Dhangekar, who won the Kasba assembly seat in Maharashtra's Pune district during a bypoll in 2023, might join the ruling Shiv Sena.

"I was in the Shiv Sena and had worked in different capacities. I have now returned to the party. Everyone in the state has seen how Shinde saheb has been working for the welfare of the common people. I am very happy I have got the opportunity to work with him once again," said Dhangekar who also thanked minister Uday Samant.

In last year's Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded him from Pune constituency, but he lost to BJP's Murlidhar Mohol. Dhangekar also contested the 2024 state assembly poll from Kasba seat, but was defeated by BJP's Hemant Rasne, whom he had defeated in the 2023 Kasba bypoll.

Earlier in the day, Dhangekar had told reporters a decision on his future political path would be taken after meeting Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

"It is painful to leave the Congress. Everybody made efforts for me in the elections but there are sentiments of my supporters and voters that I should take a decision to ensure that (development) works in the constituency (Kasba) take place," he had said.

Dhangekar said his supporters want him to work with Shinde. PTI SPK GK BNM