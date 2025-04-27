Ex-MLA Jagjeet Singh Sangwan appointed Haryana RLD chief

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has appointed former Charkhi Dadri MLA Jagjeet Singh Sangwan as Haryana president of the party, a party member said on Sunday.

The party said it intends to contest the future elections in Punjab and Haryana and has already started preparations, RLD National General Secretary (Organisation) Trilok Tyagi said.

According to a party statement, besides Sangwan, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister (Science & Technology) Anil Kumar, RLD General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Bijnor (UP) Chandan Chauhan were present at the gathering where the announcement was made.

Tyagi said so far, the party has formed state units in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Telangana.

A meeting of the party will be held on May 4 in Ludhiana in Punjab and the party's state executive will be formed shortly thereafter, he said.

Sangwan said that within the next month, the RLD Haryana state executive will be formed, and within three months, appointments will be made at the district level and other office bearers of the party.

Once the entire unit is formed, Jayant Chaudhary will hold rallies in Haryana, Tyagi said.

He also claimed that the party always strongly supported the demands of farmers and stood firmly with them.