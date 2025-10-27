Ex-MLA Kadu launches tractor march to Nagpur to demand loan waiver for farmers

Amravati, Oct 27 (PTI) Prahar Janshakti Party chief and former MLA Bachchu Kadu on Monday launched a tractor march in Maharashtra's Amravati district, demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers in the state.

The march, which began at Chandurbazar in Amravati, will halt at Wardha at night before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters before the agitation, Kadu said he has received an invitation from the chief minister's office for a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the revenue minister, and secretaries of 38 departments.

Kadu said he will decide whether to attend the meeting after holding a discussion with his supporters.

He further warned that the agitation would not be called off merely on the promise of talks and declared that protesters will not leave Nagpur until the government takes a concrete decision to provide a complete loan waiver to farmers. PTI COR CLS ARU