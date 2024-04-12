Ex-MLA Kulesika joins BJP after quitting BJD in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) A day after being denied a party ticket, former MLA Kailash Kulesika Friday resigned from the BJD and joined the BJP.

Advertisment

Kulesika, who had represented Laxmipur in the assembly as a Congress MLA in 2014, had joined the BJD in 2021 and expected a nomination this year.

The regional party, however, re-nominated its sitting MLA Prabhu Jani for the upcoming elections, on Thursday.

"I had joined the BJD after the party promised to give a ticket for the Laxmipur Assembly seat. But, the party betrayed me by denying a ticket in this election," Kulesika alleged.

Advertisment

He also alleged that the BJD assured him to give a post in the cabinet rank in the Special Development Council.

"I have joined the BJP. People will give the BJD a befitting reply for betraying me," he added.

This apart, a senior leader of BJD and vice-president of its Bhadrak district unit Asit Patnaik, joined the Congress on Thursday.

He joined the party in the presence of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Patnaik, Campaign Committee chief Bhakta Charan Das and others. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN