Ex MLA Raj Gopal Reddy quits BJP, set to join Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) In a setback to the BJP, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who unsuccessfully contested on the saffron party ticket in Munugode assembly by-poll last year, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and is likely to join the Congress.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "As per the opinion of my followers and supporters, I decided to join the Congress party hoping that I have the blessings of all my supporters.” The former Congress legislator left the grand old party in August last year, contested in the by-poll in October.

However, he lost to BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy. PTI GDK ROH