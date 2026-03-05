Ex-MLA Sasi lashes out at CPI(M) Palakkad leadership at dissidents' convention, ousted from party

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) Former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi on Thursday lashed out at the party district leadership while attending a convention of dissidents at Chandranagar here.

Later, CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu announced that the party has decided to expel Sasi.

Sasi inaugurated the convention, which was attended by hundreds of people who had distanced themselves from the party in Palakkad district.

Sasi, who recently resigned as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), is reportedly planning to contest the upcoming assembly election from the Ottapalam constituency as an independent.

The former Shornur MLA, who was demoted from the district committee to the branch level in 2024, had been critical of the party leadership in the district during the last local body elections.

He said that real CPI(M) comrades had attended the convention.

"This is not a group of rebels, but of those revolutionary communists who did not surrender their spirit and who uphold self-respect and dignity," he said.

He said the people attending the convention did not desire such a situation but were forced into it by the circumstances prevailing in the party in Palakkad district.

"In the last five years, using government facilities, the ill acts of some leaders in Palakkad cannot be justified. I don’t want to explain all those corrupt acts here," he said.

He alleged corruption and illegal spirit trade involving the party’s district leadership.

"A prime accused in a spirit smuggling case was elevated to the party district leadership. Those who raised their voices against illegal acts and those who took a strong stand for truth and for the party faced disciplinary actions including suspension, demotion and termination," he said.

He said some sincere party leaders even lost their jobs for standing up for the party.

"There was no dearth of fund collections during elections. I don’t remember such a period when such fund collection drives were held before," he said.

He also criticised Babu, calling him a "spirit trader".

"He is seated in a chair that was held by several great leaders. Shouldn’t we question when it is given to a spirit trader," he asked.

He alleged that Babu raised false allegations against leaders in various party committees, after which they were demoted or suspended.

He said that later, Babu appointed people of his choice to these committees, thereby influencing the party bodies in the district.

"Due to dissent towards him, several party workers left the organisation and even joined the Congress and the Muslim League. While he leads the party, it has no future here," Sasi said.

"There won’t be any district secretary in the party who has turned such a high number of members against the party in the last five years. No one says anything good about him," he said.

He said that seven district committee members have told him that they support the dissidents and would quit the party at the right time.

He further alleged that moneylenders, alcoholics and real estate businessmen were part of the district leadership of the party.

"There are a few good leaders who are anxious about the developments in the party," he said.

The convention was organised by a group led by former Kozhinjampara panchayat president M Satheesh, who had quit the party.

Responding to the allegations, Babu told reporters that Sasi has been expelled from the party and there was no need to respond to the allegations raised by the former MLA against him.

"If any of the allegations against me are proved true, I am ready to end my political work," he said.

Babu said that, apart from his wife's income, he had no other assets.

He asked whether Sasi would be ready to reveal his assets and sources of income.

"Check the wealth of Sasi from the beginning of his political career till now. Currently, I have no evidence about it, but I can present it later. There are several matters that we have probed against him," he said.

Babu said that the party in Palakkad had taken multiple disciplinary actions against Sasi since he had started working with the SFI.

"I don't take any of his allegations at face value," he said. PTI TBA TBA KH