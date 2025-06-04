Ex-MLA Shankar Malakar joins TMC, jolt to Congress in north Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Shankar Malakar joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the grand old party in the northern part of West Bengal, ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Malakar, an influential politician among the Scheduled Caste community in north Bengal and a two-time legislator from Matigara-Naxalbari between 2011 and 2021, switched over to the TMC in the presence of its senior leaders Subrata Bakshi and Aroop Biswas.

“I have decided to join the TMC as this is the only party which is fighting against the BJP and its communal politics in Bengal,” the former Congress MLA told reporters.

Known for his strong influence among the Scheduled Caste community in north Bengal, Malakar's move to join the TMC is expected to strengthen the party's organisational reach in the region, where it has historically struggled to gain ground. PTI PNT BDC