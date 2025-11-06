Ex-MLA's son held for smuggling phone to jailed father in Muzaffarnagar jail

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 6 (PTI) A former MLA's son was arrested allegedly for supplying a mobile phone to his jailed father, police said on Thursday.

Abdul Ahad Rana, the son of former MLA Shahnawaz Rana, was nabbed in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat said.

According to a complaint lodged by Jailor Rajesh Kumar, a mobile phone was recovered from Shahnawaz Rana during a surprise inspection on March 27. Rana was imprisoned earlier this year.

Following the recovery, a case was registered under Section 42 of the Prisons Act and the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said Abdul had been absconding since the case was filed in April.