Ex-MLA's supporters demand his nomination for Budhni bypoll

Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) Ahead of the Budhni bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, supporters of BJP leader Rajendra Singh have demanded that he be fielded from the assembly seat instead of former MP Ramakant Bhargava, or else they will vote for the NOTA option.

Advertisment

Some videos showed supporters of former MLA Rajendra Singh holding a meeting on Tuesday in Bherunda town of Budhni assembly seat and demanding that BJP's nominee Bhargava be replaced.

The BJP last week announced the candidature of Bhargava for the November 13 byelection to Budhni seat.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after being elected from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisment

Chouhan, now the Union agriculture minister, represented Budhni for five consecutive terms from 2006 after becoming the CM and once in 1990.

In BJP circles, Bhargava is considered close to Chouhan. The Budhni assembly segment is part of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhargava, a resident of Shahganj in the Budhni assembly segment, represented the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat between 2019 and 2024.

Advertisment

Rajendra Singh was elected as MLA from the Budhni seat of Sehore district in 2003, but he resigned in 2005 to pave the way for then CM Chouhan's entry into the state assembly.

Chouhan was MP from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat at that time.

On Tuesday, Rajendra Singh held a meeting with his supporters in Bherunda town where the demand was raised to field him instead of Bhargava.

Advertisment

Singh's supporters even raised slogans that they will choose None of the Above (NOTA) option, if the candidate is not changed.

Former minister Rampal Singh also reached the meeting venue and Rajendra Singh's supporters made the demand in front of him.

Rampal Singh was heard telling the former MLA's supporters to talk to him in private, but they continued to openly voice their demand to change the candidate from Budhni seat.

Advertisment

Later, talking to reporters, Rampal Singh said he will convey the party workers' message to senior leaders.

Rajendra Singh said he came to the meeting on the demand of the party workers.

"I came to pacify the party workers. I am a dedicated worker of the party. I am 70 years' old and don't want to tarnish my image. I will contest the election only if the party says so by changing the candidate. I will follow the party directives," he told reporters.

Advertisment

The opposition Congress has fielded former minister Rajkumar Patel against Bhargava in Budhni. PTI ADU MAS GK