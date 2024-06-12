Ex-MLC and BJP veteran Madhu Deolekar passes away

New Update
Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Former MLC Madhu Deolekar, who was associated with RSS, Jan Sangh and BJP, passed away at his residence here at the age of 92 on Wednesday, a BJP functionary said.
Following the formation of the BJP, Deolekar was assigned the role of the party general secretary for its Mumbai unit, the functionary said.
He served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1978 to 1988.
Deolekar's final rites will take place in Khar Road area, the functionary said. PTI ND NSK