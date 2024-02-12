EX-MLC resigns from Congress in support of Ashok Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Former MLC Amarnath Rajurkar, a supporter of Ashok Chavan, has resigned from Maharashtra Congress.

"I have resigned from all posts, including the group leader of Congress in the Legislative Council, vice president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, and Nanded district Congress president," Rajurkar told reporters on Monday.

He met Ashok Chavan in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Chavan, a veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, resigned from the grand old party amid speculation that he may join the BJP.

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan said he was resigning as a primary member of the party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. PTI AW NSK