Ex-MNS leader Vasant More meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to discuss Pune LS seat

Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune, Vasant More, on Friday met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai to discuss the possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

More resigned from the Raj Thackeray-led MNS recently. Although he has not joined any political outfit, he is keen to contest the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

"I met Ambedkarji today. This is our first meeting and it was positive. Polls for the Pune parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth stage (of polling)...The next course of action will be decided in the next three to four days," More told reporters in Mumbai.

Asked if he would be the VBA's candidate in Pune, More said the decision regarding it would be taken by Ambedkar. "He will declare his stand," he added.

Ambedkar said he held initial talks with More.

"We will inform you officially (about More) in a couple of days. I will also announce a new kind of politics that Maharashtra will see," he said.

Asked whether the VBA would join hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he said that he would declare everything by April 2.

Ambedkar-led VBA had been in talks with the MVA for months for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. However, earlier this week, Ambedkar announced eight candidates from the VBA, signalling that he was no more keen on tying up with the three-party alliance. PTI SPK NP