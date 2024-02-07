Ex-Mohali DSP, former Customs assistant commissioner convicted in corruption cases

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced former Mohali deputy superintendent of police Raka Ghirra to six years imprisonment for taking a Rs 1 lakh bribe nearly 12 years ago, officials said here.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on her, they said.

"The CBI had registered a case on July 22, 2011, against Raka Ghirra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy-SP), Punjab Police, Mohali, and Manmohan Singh, Reader to Dy-SP, on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for helping the complainant in FIRs registered against him. Subsequently, on negotiation, Raka Ghirra agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh as part payment of the bribe," the spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

Ghirra was arrested on July 24, 2011. During trial, Singh turned approver.

In a separate case, the Mohali special court on Wednesday sentenced former assistant commissioner of Customs Varinder Prabhakar to seven years imprisonment for amassing assets disproportionate to his income, the spokesperson said. His wife got a three-year prison term in the case.

The assets were amassed during his tenure from 1974 to 2006 by misusing his official position as a public servant, he said.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh on Prabhakar and Rs 50,000 on his wife Shashi was imposed by the court after nearly 15 years of trial. The CBI had charge-sheeted him on 2008.

"The court also forfeited disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.05 crore (approximate) to the government," he said. PTI ABS ABS ANB ANB