Ex-MP, block pramukh booked over clash with Lucknow colony residents over wall construction

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Former MP Dhananjay Singh, the block pramukh of Maharajganj and others have been booked in connection with an alleged construction of a brick wall on a road used for regular movement of residents of a colony in Lucknow. A man was allegedly beaten up in the fracas, police said on Tuesday.

Block pramukh of Maharajganj (in Jaunpur district) Vinay Singh, who claimed to be a relative of the ex-MP, allegedly came with a government gunner and 8-10 armed men to scare off residents who were protesting against the construction on Monday.

Vinay Singh, who also has a house in the colony, is also alleged to have issued death threats to the residents. Police said he would force those opposing the construction to speak to Dhananjay Singh on the phone so that they do not cause trouble in the construction of the wall, they said.

Apart from Dhananjay Singh and Vinay Singh, one named person and 8-10 unknown persons were booked in the case lodged at Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow on Tuesday, police said.

In his complaint, one Kaushal Tiwari said Vinay Singh and his men tried to block a concrete road near his house used frequently by people of the colony by building a brick wall.

A group of people protested on December 29 but Vinay Singh and others allegedly allegedly took out their guns and said they will kill them if he wanted, the complainant said.

The government gunner of Vinay Singh allegedly hurled casteist abuses at Ramu, a local resident. Vinay Singh also charged towards him carrying a rifle. He allegedly hit Ramu and knocked him down due to which he fell unconscious, the complainant said.

Sections 191(3) (guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt ), 352 of the BNS and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the FIR, police said.

SHO of Sushant Golf City police station, Upendra Singh, has been sent to the police lines over the incident, a police official said.