Ex-MP CM Chouhan's son says 'entire Delhi bowing down' before his father; Cong takes swipe

Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) The son of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that after the landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, "entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father.

Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh made the statement while addressing a public meeting at Bherunda of Budhni assembly segment of Sehore district, on Friday. The video of the remark is being shared by the leaders of different parties.

Chouhan won the recently-held Lok Sabha election from Vidisha seat in the state.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari took a swipe at this statement, saying that it means that Delhi is scared and that there is fear of dissent within the party.

In his address, Singh told the people of Budhni assembly seat that they have done a wonderful job of sending a message.

"I have just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier too, our leader (Chouhan) was popular as chief minister. But I don't know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the chief minister," he said.

"Now, when our leader has gone after a huge victory, the whole of Delhi also bows down before him today. Entire Delhi also knows him, recognises him, respects him. Not just Delhi, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari if we count the top leaders then our leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan figures in the list," he said.

Kartikeya Singh, an alumnus of University of Pennsylvania of US, also thanked the people of Budhni constituency supporting his father in the elections.

"It is said that there is a woman behind every successful man...But I will say that there are people in his area behind the success of a leader along with a woman," he said.

Taking a swipe at Kartikeya Singh over his statement, Congress' Patwari said in a post on X, "Shivraj ji's yuvraj (prince) is saying that Delhi is scared. This is 100% true. Because, the country is also watching the scared dictator carefully." "There is fear of the voice of dissent within the party, rebellion of big leaders, coalition management, decreasing support to government and fear of shaking legs of the chair," he stated.

After winning the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 8.20 lakh votes, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was appointed as the agriculture minister in the Narendra Modi 3.0 cabinet.

After winning the Lok Sabha election from the Vidisha seat, Chouhan resigned as an MLA from the Budhni assembly seat.

It is likely that the bypoll for Budhni will soon be declared and Kartikeya Singh, being the son of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is considered to be the natural choice for the BJP. PTI ADU NP