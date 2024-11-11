Ex-MP Mahendra Singh Mewar cremated in Udaipur

Udaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) The mortal remains of former MP and member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar Mahendra Singh Mewar were consigned to the flames here on Monday.

Advertisment

Mewar, 83, died at a private hospital here on Sunday.

The former MP's son and BJP MLA from Nathdwara Vishvaraj Singh Mewar lit the funeral pyre. His grandson Devjaditya Singh was also present.

The last procession commenced from Mewar's residence, Samor Bagh Palace, and concluded at Mahasatiya in Aiyad, where he was cremated.

Advertisment

A large number of people joined the procession which passed through Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar and Bada Bazar, among other places.

Traders in many markets of Udaipur city, including Bada Bazar, downed shutters as a mark of mourning.

Earlier, Mewar's body was kept for the last 'darshan' at his residence. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore, former BJP state president Satish Poonia and many others paid floral tributes to him. PTI SDA DIV DIV