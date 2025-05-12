Ex-MP Navneet Rana claims callers from Pakistan threatened her

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) A non-cognizable complaint was registered by police here on Monday after former MP Navneet Rana claimed she received death threats from persons calling from Pakistan.

She received multiple calls from Pakistani numbers on Sunday, Rana told Khar Police.

No First Information Report has been registered yet, said an official.

In non-cognizable complaints, police can not initiate investigation without a court order.

Rana was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 as an independent candidate from the Amravati seat. In the 2024 general elections, she contested on a BJP ticket from the same constituency but lost to Congress candidate Balwant Wankhade.