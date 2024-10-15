Ex-MP Navneet Rana receives threat; Rs 10 crore sought

Amravati, Oct 15 (PTI) BJP leader and former MP from Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, has received a threat through a letter demanding Rs 10 crore, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation, an official said on Tuesday.

The letter addressed to the former MP from Amravati was sent via speed post by a man, who identified himself as Amir.

Rana's Personal Secretary Vinod Guhe lodged a formal complaint with Rajapeth police station in Amravati alleging that the letter was received by a staffer at Rana's residence on October 11.

The sender of the letter stated that he had taken a "supari" for Rana and threatened to sexually assault her, the complainant stated.

Police have registered an FIR and investigating the matter, a police official said.