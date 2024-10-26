Ex-MP Ravindra Kumar Rai appointed Jharkhand BJP working president

Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday announced the appointment of former MP Ravindra Kumar Rai as its working president in poll-bound Jharkhand.

A statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointment will be effective immediately.

"Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed former MP Dr Ravindra Kumar Rai as the working president of the Jharkhand Pradesh BJP," it said.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20 – with the counting of votes on November 23.

Earlier in July last year, former chief minister Babulal Marandi had assumed charge as BJP Jharkhand president. PTI NAM RBT