Ex-MP Tarlochan Singh urges Delhi CM to name metro stations after gurdwaras

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Former Member of Parliament and Padma Bhushan awardee Tarlochan Singh has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging her to reconsider the recent renaming of metro stations and include prominent Sikh shrines that were left out of the exercise.

In his letter, Singh said that despite long-standing demands, metro stations near Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib were again overlooked, even as several other stations were renamed.

He said that both shrines attract a large number of pilgrims and tourists throughout the year.

Highlighting their historical significance, Singh said the two gurdwaras are closely associated with Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji and Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

He also referred to the recent nationwide observance of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, during which a major programme was organised at the Red Fort, earning widespread public goodwill.

Singh suggested that the metro station at Chandni Chowk could be named "Gurdwara Sis Ganj Chandni Chowk", while the station on Baba Kharak Singh Marg could reflect its proximity to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

Such steps, he said, would also help boost tourism, as a large number of foreign visitors frequent these shrines, which offer dedicated facilities and guides in foreign languages.

Expressing disappointment among devotees over the latest list of renamed stations, Singh appealed to the chief minister to issue directions at the earliest to address the concern.