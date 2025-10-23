Ex-MP urges EAM to look into issue raised by pilgrims about historic Sikh shrine in Iraq

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Tarlochan Singh has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into reports by some Sikh pilgrims that a historic shrine dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, near the tomb of a Muslim saint in Iraq, has been allegedly "merged" with the tomb's courtyard.

In his letter, dated October 23, Singh, also the former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, said Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, on his way back from Mecca in the early 16th century, had stayed at Baghdad, Iraq, where he had a "meeting with a Muslim saint".

A plaque marking this historic visit was "existing for centuries" at the site. "A gurudwara was established at that site near the tomb of the fakir (Muslim saint) and was being maintained for the last 150 years," Singh writes in the letter.

The Iraqi government has allowed Sikhs to perform religious ceremonies in the compound of the tomb, and a "special structure" was allowed for that purpose, it adds.

Former president Giani Zail Singh, during his visit to Iraq in 1993, had paid obeisance there, Singh says in the letter.

In 2003, when US troops invaded Iraq, the shrine remained "safe with little damage". The Sikh businessmen and workers had left Iraq at that time, the letter says.

"It has been reported by some Sikh pilgrims that the gurudwara portion has been merged with the tomb's courtyard," it says.

"I request you to kindly ask the Indian Ambassador in Iraq to immediately intervene and request the Iraqi government to restore the gurudwara," Tarlochan Singh added in the letter.