Ex-MUDA chairman Marigowda appears before ED for questioning

Bengaluru: Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority chairman K Marigowda on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the MUDA site allotment scam.

Marigowda arrived at the central agency's office in Shantinagar here and recorded his statement.

The ED sleuths had on Wednesday questioned Raichur Congress MP G Kumar Naik, a former IAS officer who had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district, and Siddaramaiah’s personal assistant C T Kumar for several hours.

Marigowda had resigned last month as the MUDA chairman citing personal reasons.

Already the Lokayukta police have registered a case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others for the allotment of 14 MUDA sites in the Mysuru upmarket against the ‘acquisition’ of 3 acres 16 guntas of Parvathi’s agriculture land in Kesare village.

Earlier, the ED had carried out raids at several locations in Mysuru while probing the money laundering aspect in the MUDA scam on a complaint by activist Snehamayi Krishna.