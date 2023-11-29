Ex-Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi held for 'objectionable' remarks against CM Shinde

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former city mayor Datta Dalvi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

During a probe, the police found that a meeting was organised on Sunday by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in suburban Bhandup where Dalvi allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Shinde, the Bhandup police official said.

On that basis, an FIR was registered against Dalvi under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 (b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

He was arrested from Bhandup area on Wednesday, the official said.

An investigation was underway into the case.