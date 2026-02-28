'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber slashed several times in his office in UP's Loni; 7 booked

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old YouTuber known for his alleged controversial videos on a particular religion was stabbed multiple times by two bike-borne individuals wearing helmets in the Loni area here, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for strict action in the matter. The police said they have formed 10 special teams to nab the suspects.

Salim Ahmed, alias Salim Wastik, was attacked in his office in Ali Garden shortly after morning prayers. The assailants had been seen loitering near the premises.

Ahmed sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear. His condition remains critical, a source from the hospital said.

Locals gathered following the commotion and alerted the police, who rushed him to a hospital in Loni. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

Ahmed runs a YouTube channel "Salim Wastik" and goes by the title 'Ex-Muslim.' Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been targeted over his videos allegedly criticising certain practices within the Muslim community, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the complaint of his son, Usman, against seven named individuals, Gautam said.

Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the assailants, the ACP added.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, in a statement, said, "Those who play with law and order will not be spared. There is no place for terror in Uttar Pradesh and the law will take its course." Raids were carried out at four locations, two in Delhi and two in Ghaziabad, and some important clues were obtained, they said.

Force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

An AIMIM leader identified as Ajgar, Ashraf, Shahrukh, Sonu and Bhati Builder have been named in the FIR, the police said.

Personal enmity, ideological differences and several other angles are being examined as possible motives behind the attack, they said. PTI COR CDN VN VN