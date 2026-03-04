Ex-Navy official held with 1.2 kg ganja, 10 cannabis plants in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 4 (PTI) A 37-year-old retired Navy officer was arrested after 1.2 kg of ganja and 10 cannabis plants were allegedly seized from his house in this coastal district of Kerala, Excise officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Binu V William of Mararikulam South panchayat, was nabbed during a search conducted at his residence in the Poomkavu area on Tuesday.

A team of the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, led by Circle Inspector A Sebastian, carried out the inspection based on a tip-off.

"The accused recently took voluntary retirement from the Navy after 15 years of service. As per our understanding, he has been consuming contraband even while in service and he continued the practice after retirement," a senior officer said.

William used to collect the contraband from Bengaluru, according to the official.

During the inspection, the team recovered 1.2 kg of ganja stored inside the house and 10 cannabis plants cultivated in the compound, following which he was taken into custody, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Excise Department urged the public to report liquor and narcotics-related complaints at the designated contact numbers.

Officials said intensified inspections against drug-related activities would continue during the upcoming election period. PTI LGK ADB