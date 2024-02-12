Ex-Navy personnel's release from Qatar jail reflects India’s successful diplomacy: Ashwini Choubey

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Monday said the release of eight former Navy personnel from a jail in Qatar is reflective of the successful diplomacy of the Narendra Modi government.

Choubey, who is a minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution and environment, forest and climate change, said the development is a "happy moment" for the country as they were facing a death sentence there and “it was possible only because of Prime Minister Modi”.

“All eight former navy personnel were released from the Qatar jail which reflects the successful foreign diplomacy and the strong leadership of PM Modi. I congratulate them, their families and the country," he said.

The minister was in Jammu to distribute appointment letters to the selected candidates of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other government departments. More than one lakh youths were handed over recruitment letters across the country by the Prime Minister Modi.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the function at the BSF headquarters, Choubey alleged that the opposition parties have no love for the country and those who are involved in its security. “They only like corruption, oppression, policy of appeasement and familism, while we believe in nation first.” He said the prime minister has developed a culture in the country where ‘GYAN’ -- G for Gareeb (poor), Y for Yuva (youth), A for Anndata (farmer) and N for Nari Shakti (women empowerment) -- are the strong pillars to make the country ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's floor test, he said, “We will emerge as winners in any show of power as serving the people is our top priority unlike ‘Thug-Bandhan’ (referring to INDIA bloc) which is misleading the public.

“Now is the time for a massive developmental boom and elimination of the corrupt, misanthropes, family dynasts in the country,” he said in an apparent reference to the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

He said the JD(U) is an old ally and friend of the BJP. “He (Kumar) deviated for a few days but returned and if anyone from a family returns, he is like any other member. We are not weakening our allies but the opposition alliance is weakening the country,” he said.

On opposition leaders visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after skipping the consecration ceremony on January 22, he said, “Our Constitution speaks about Ram and we have imagined a Ram-like king and a country like his kingdom. We have vowed to strengthen democracy to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat and we are moving forward in this direction.” Earlier, addressing the gathering at the Rozgar Mela, he said it was the 12th such event in the country under the leadership of PM Modi, who has provided lakhs of jobs to the unemployed youths in both private and government sectors over the years.

"The situation is no different in J&K. After the abrogation of Article 370, the guns and explosives in the hands of the youth were replaced with books, computers and pens and today, we are happy to distribute job letters to the selected candidates," he said.