Ex NC MLA Rehma joins PDP

Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Former National Conference MLA Kafeel ur Rehman on Sunday joined the opposition Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) here.

Rehman, a two-time MLA from Karnah segment in Kupwara district, joined the PDP in presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders.

Talking to reporters after the event, Mehbooba said Jammu and Kashmir was going through a tough time.

"People had elected a government in the hope of getting some of their problems resolved but this government seems to be engrossed in issues like who will transfer the patwaris and who will appoint the BDOs," the former chief minister said.

She said the mineral resources and environment of Jammu and kashmir were being vandalised while innocent people were languishing in jails.

"It has been almost six years since Jammu and Kashmir was destroyed and divided .... but nothing has changed for the people," she said.

The former chief minister said the recent events have shown that if Jammu and Kashmir is not handled with sensitivity, it can become a focus of world attention.

"We have just seen that .... we came back from the brink of a (full blown) war. That's why good old leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru did not fiddle with Jammu and Kashmir and took care of it," she added.