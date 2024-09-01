Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune

Pune, Sep 1 (PTI) Former Pune municipal corporation corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by some unidentified persons who also attacked him with sharp weapons on Sunday night, police said.

He was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) before the Pune civic body was brought under state administrator.

The incident occurred in Nana Peth area of the city.

"Five rounds were fired at Vanraj Andekar. He was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to the KEM Hospital. As per the primary information, Andekar suffered multiple sharp weapon injuries. Further details will be given in due course," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

Andekar's body has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for postmortem.