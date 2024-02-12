Ex-NCP MLA Vallabh Benke dies at 74

Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Vallabh Benke died due to a brief illness at a private hospital, a source close to the family said on Monday.

Advertisment

Benke (74), who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chakan town near Pune, died on Sunday night, he said.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, including NCP MLA Atul Benke.

The mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Narayagaon for a last darshan, and the funeral will take place later in the day, it was stated.

Advertisment

A staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar, Benke contested and won elections from the Junnar assembly constituency four times between 1985 and 2009.

He had been inactive in politics since 2014 due to health reasons.

In a post on 'X', Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that with Benke's death, a leader who fought for farmers and labourers has been lost. PTI SPK ARU