Ex-NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh appointed Additional Secretary in Steel Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Subodh Kumar Singh, who was removed as the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in June, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Steel Ministry as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Advertisment

Singh, a 1997 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, was ousted as the NTA chief amid a massive controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET and put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Steel Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy will be the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Department of Pharmaceuticals, it said.

Advertisment

Senior bureaucrat Vipin Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Kumar, a 1996 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently an Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Education Ministry.

Anil Kumar Singhal will be the new Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy in place of Kumar. Singhal, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas has been appointed as the Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry.

Sushil Kumar Lohani, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sanjiv Narain Mathur, a 1992 batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. PTI AKV RT RT RT RT