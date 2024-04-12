Former Odisha minister Kamala Das dies at 79, funeral in Bhograi

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha minister Kamala Das died at a hospital in Cuttack in the early hours of Friday, her family said.

Das, 79, was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar two weeks ago after she complained of chest pain. During the course of the treatment she was diagnosed with a lung infection, they said.

Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack, they added.

Das was on ventilator support for the last three days. She died around 12.30 am.

She was first elected as an MLA in 1990 from the Bhograi seat in Balasore district on a Janata Dal ticket. She was re-elected in 1995, and then again in 2000 as a BJD candidate.

She served as MoS for Education & Youth Services, and MoS for Health & Family Welfare in the Biju Patnaik government.

She was also the Woman and Child Development Minister in the Naveen Patnaik government.

Das was dropped as a minister in 2001. Following that, she switched over to the Congress. She returned to the BJD in 2014.

Her body was taken to her hometown, Bhograi, where the last rites will be held, her family said.