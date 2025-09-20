Ex-Odisha MLA George Tirkey dies at 67

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Noted trade union leader and former Odisha MLA George Tirkey died early on Saturday, his family said.

He was 67.

Tirkey, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here for the last three months due to several health issues, died around 1 am.

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Jhunmur, in Sundergarh district.

Tirkey was elected to the assembly four times -- 1995, 2000, 2009 and 2014 -- from Biramitrapur assembly segment in Sundergarh district.

A popular tribal leader, Tirkey was elected twice on a JMM ticket, and once each as an Independent candidate and a nominee of Samata Kranti Dal, founded by him.

His son Rohit Joseph Tirkey was elected to Biramitrapur assembly segment in 2024 on a BJD ticket.

Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences over Tirkey's demise.

In a post on X, he said, "I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of senior politician and former MLA of Sundergarh's Biramitrapur, George Tirkey. His lifelong contribution to public service is unparalleled. His work for the welfare of the people will always be remembered. I pray for eternal peace to his departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family members." Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of George Tirkey ji, former MLA from Biramitrapur and a respected voice from Sundergarh. His decades of public service -- across four terms in the Odisha Assembly -- reflected a deep commitment to tribal rights, grassroots leadership, and principled politics. Odisha has lost a dedicated son of the soil. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless his soul and give strength to his family and admirers in this hour of grief." Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also condoled Tirkey's death.

"I am saddened by the death of George Tirkey and pray to the Almighty for peace to his soul. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family," he added. PTI AAM AAM ACD