Ex-Odisha MLA Utkal Keshari Parida dies

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) Former Odisha MLA Utkal Keshari Parida died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday following a brief illness, his family said.

He was 65.

Parida was elected to the assembly from the Kendrapada constituency as a candidate of the Odisha Gana Parishad (OGP) in 2004. He had defeated BJP's Bed Prakash Agarwal.

He joined politics during his college days. He was the president of Salipur College Students' Union in 1980-81.

He was elected the vice president of the Odisha Archery Association in 2021.

Condoling Parida's demise, the leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik said his work for the people will always be remembered. PTI AAM AAM SOM