Ponnala Lakshmaiah quits Congress ahead of Telangana assembly polls

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Telangana Congress ahead of Assembly elections, former PCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah sent a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge resigning from the party citing an “unjust environment”.

Ponnala in his letter alleged that when a group of 50 BC leaders from Telangana went to Delhi to request prioritisation for the backward classes, they were denied even a meeting with AICC leaders, which is an embarrassment for the state that prides itself on self respect.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to discontinue my association with the party. I have reached a point where I feel that I can no longer thrive in such an unjust environment. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported me in my various party roles over the years,” he said in the letter that was posted on a WhatsApp group to which he belongs.

Despite repeated attempts, Lakshmaiah, a former minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, could not be reached for comments.

His resignation from the party comes as a setback for the Congress which is gearing up to announce its list of candidates for the November 30 assembly polls.