Ex-PM Charan Singh dedicated life for welfare of farmers: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1902 to a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, Singh went on to become a prominent leader, especially in north India, and an axis of anti-Congress politics after he quit the Congress. He also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"Humble tributes to former prime minister 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the upliftment of villages, poor and deprived and farmer welfare! Heartiest greetings of 'Farmers' Day' to the people of the state and the farmers who provide food!" Adityanath posted on X.

The Narendra Modi government bestowed the Bharat Ratna on him this year, acknowledging his contribution to public life.

His grandson Jayant Singh is a Union minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

The chief minister also attended a programme marking the 122nd birth anniversary of the former prime minister. "Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary has been observed as 'Kisan Samman Diwas' in Uttar Pradesh since 2002," he said.

Adityanath recalled Singh's belief that India cannot prosper if its farmers remain poor, emphasising that the prosperity of the nation is integral to the well-being of its 'Annadata' farmers.

"The initiatives launched in 2014 are now recognised globally as a model for agricultural development," he stated.

Reflecting this vision, the double-engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been relentlessly working to uplift farmers, he added.

Adityanath paid floral tributes to Singh's statue at the Vidhan Sabha and distributed new tractors to 11 farmers under the Chief Minister Krishak Uphaar Yojana. He also flagged off the vehicles.

The chief minister noted that post-Independence, Singh parted ways with the Congress over issues concerning farmers.

"For the first time, PM Modi prioritised farmers on India's political agenda, implementing transformative schemes such as the Soil Health Card, improved seed distribution, technological integration in agriculture, Krishak Accident Insurance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, and Kisan Samman Nidhi. These initiatives are driving substantial progress for farmers nationwide," he remarked.

Adityanath emphasised that in 2014, the prime minister committed to doubling the farmers' incomes. Highlighting the progress in Uttar Pradesh, he said between 1996 and 2017, sugarcane farmers received Rs 95,000 crore, whereas, since 2017, Rs 2.61 lakh crore has been directly transferred to their accounts via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The chief minister noted that the double-engine government has made significant strides in enhancing irrigation, providing additional facilities to 23 lakh hectares of land in the past seven-and-a-half years.

The state government is also supplying free electricity to 14 lakh private tube wells, incurring an annual expense of Rs 2,000-2,500 crore.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to connect existing tube wells to solar panels. Both central and state governments have introduced multiple initiatives to boost farmers' incomes, he informed.

The chief minister also highlighted the need to transition towards toxin-free farming to reduce costs and preserve soil health. He noted that while the Earth is revered as a mother, its well-being often goes neglected.

"Embracing modern technology, training and knowledge is essential for sustainable farming practices. Currently, natural farming is being practised on approximately 1.25 lakh acres in the state, and there is a pressing need to expand this area to secure a brighter and more sustainable future for the next generation," he said.

On the occasion, office-bearers and party workers of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) performed 'havan pujan' for the peace of former prime minister's soul and public welfare. They also offered floral tributes at his statue in the party office by garlanding it, RLD spokesperson Ankur Saxena said in a statement on Monday.

After this, a seminar was organised at the party office.

RLD's UP unit chief Ramashish Rai said Bharat Ratna Singh was the only sympathiser and well-wisher of the farmers who fulfilled his pledge to protect the interests of the farmers during his entire tenure.

"On the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Saheb, every worker of Rashtriya Lok Dal should pledge to take the policies of Chaudhary Charan Singh to the masses. This will be the true tribute to Chaudhary Saheb," Rai said.

RLD's national spokesperson Anil Dubey said every step of Singh was in the interest of the farmers. The farmers were given their identity by the former prime minister, he added. PTI KIS NAV KSS KSS